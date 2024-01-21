Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 2,246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

