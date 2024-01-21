Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires 16,416 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

