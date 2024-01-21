Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0032

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Secret has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $399.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00133752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00325789 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $622.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.