SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.31 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

