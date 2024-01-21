Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after buying an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 279,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,583. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

