Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.83. 554,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

