SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

