SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.