Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.