Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

