Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $94,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.49. 427,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

