Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of QSR opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

