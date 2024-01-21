Relay Token (RELAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.11

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $3.11 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

