Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 130,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 63,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

