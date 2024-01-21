Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.39 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $52.39 million and $4.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002732 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005779 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

