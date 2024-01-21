Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.69.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
