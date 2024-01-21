Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRU. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

PRU stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

