Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,086 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Chart Industries worth $103,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $125.86 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.