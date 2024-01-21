Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,953 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $148,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $749.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $753.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.62 and a 200 day moving average of $613.27. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

