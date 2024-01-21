Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,215 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $106,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $749.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $679.89 and its 200 day moving average is $587.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $749.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock worth $29,397,945 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.