Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boeing worth $120,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

