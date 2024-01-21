Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

