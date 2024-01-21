PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.