PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.