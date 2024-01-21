Polymath (POLY) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $157.41 million and $9,201.63 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00171486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16311007 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,337.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

