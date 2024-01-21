Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $103.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.55.
Polaris Stock Up 2.9 %
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
