Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
