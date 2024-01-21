Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

