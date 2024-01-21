Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 37,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 47,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Pluri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Get Pluri alerts:

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 150.51% and a negative net margin of 10,693.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

Pluri Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pluri by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.