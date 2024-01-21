Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 241 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,943,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.