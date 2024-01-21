Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205,253 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 4.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $107,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $87.51 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

