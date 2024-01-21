Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,139 shares during the quarter. Suzano makes up about 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Suzano worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 166.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ opened at $10.51 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Suzano Increases Dividend

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Suzano had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

