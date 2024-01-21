Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 50 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $401.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.77 and its 200-day moving average is $380.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

