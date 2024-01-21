Piper Sandler Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,589 shares of company stock worth $14,112,553 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.