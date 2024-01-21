Piper Sandler Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $11.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

TVTX opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $656.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

