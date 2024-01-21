Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,130 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lwmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.92. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $275.71 and a twelve month high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.