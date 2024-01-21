Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.