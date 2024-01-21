Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Shares of COST opened at $694.97 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $696.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

