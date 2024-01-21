Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

