PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.