PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

