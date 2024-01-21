Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of PATK opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

