Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$32.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$32.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PXT opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.79. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.44 and a twelve month high of C$30.06.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,016.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $78,865. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

