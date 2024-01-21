Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.