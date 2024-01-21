Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $150.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

