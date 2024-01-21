Orcam Financial Group Sells 755 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

