Orcam Financial Group Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orcam Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

