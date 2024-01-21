Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,806,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $191,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 476,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 123,291 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.