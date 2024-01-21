Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,806,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $191,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

