OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

