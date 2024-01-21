Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.