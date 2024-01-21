Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
