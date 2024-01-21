Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 616,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

